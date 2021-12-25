Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish families welcome festive arrivals

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 11:43 am Updated: December 25, 2021, 7:03 pm
A number of families have welcomed new additions on Christmas Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this Christmas as they welcome some festive new additions.

The country’s first Christmas baby was Sophia Helena Coull, who was born just one minute past midnight on December 25.

Baby Sophia, who entered the world weighing 7lb 2oz, was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to proud parents Lenka and Russell, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire.

Oliver Fox was soon after.

At 12.45am he was delivered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, to Emma Geary and partner Ben Fox, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

Welcoming her son into the world, 20-year-old Ms Geary, from Alexandria, said: “We are over the moon to have our wee Christmas present. He is perfect and the best present we could have asked for. We honestly can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

Newborn Oliver Fox with parents Emma Geary and Ben Fox (NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde)

Leo Anderson was not far behind, arriving just after 1am at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Leo, whose parents Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine live in Ayr, weighed 8lbs 13oz.

At the same hospital, Natalie Cairns gave birth to her second child, who is yet to be named, at 3.06am, weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Hayley Quinn, from Irvine, also welcomed her first child – Cara Matilda Crawley arrived at 4.58am weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Leo was quickly followed by Sophie Elizabeth Bird, who was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 1.45am to Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, who are from Linlithgow.

Lisa Playfair and baby Skye Rose Irving
Skye Rose Irving was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston (NHS Lothian/PA)

Within 45 minutes, Skye Rose Irving was born to parents Lisa Playfair, 35, and Adam Irving, 30, at St John’s, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

NHS Lothian’s Birth Centre, at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, also welcomed a new baby into the world in the early hours.

Elohu Egwowa and Baby Otame
Baby Otame’s parents are yet to decide on a name (NHS Lothian/PA)

But Edinburgh-based parents Elohu Egwowa, 28, and Oghenekome Otame, 31, are still wrangling over their new son’s name.

At the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Larbet, so far they have delivered four Christmas babies.

Cara Matilda Crawley
Cara Matilda Crawley arrived at 4.58am, and weighed 8lb 13oz (NHS Ayrshire and Arran/PA)

Sonnie Findlater was welcomed into the world, weighing 9lbs 1oz, at 1.52am, to parents William and Jennifer and three-year-old sister April-Kay, of Stirling.

And at 7.22am midwives at the hospital welcomed Kol Jenkins, weighing 8lbs and 3oz.

