Scottish families welcome festive arrivals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this Christmas as they welcome some festive new additions.

The country’s first Christmas baby was Sophia Helena Coull, who was born just one minute past midnight on December 25.

Say hello to Scotland's first Christmas baby! Born today at 00:01 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Sophia Helena Coull weighed in at 7lb 2oz. to Mum Lenka and dad Russell from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire. Happy Birthday, Sophia! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/46s8SCfGUp — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) December 25, 2021

Baby Sophia, who entered the world weighing 7lb 2oz, was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to proud parents Lenka and Russell, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire.

Oliver Fox was soon after.

At 12.45am he was delivered at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, to Emma Geary and partner Ben Fox, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

Welcoming her son into the world, 20-year-old Ms Geary, from Alexandria, said: “We are over the moon to have our wee Christmas present. He is perfect and the best present we could have asked for. We honestly can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

Newborn Oliver Fox with parents Emma Geary and Ben Fox (NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde)

Leo Anderson was not far behind, arriving just after 1am at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Leo, whose parents Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine live in Ayr, weighed 8lbs 13oz.

Santa Claus made a special delivery to Ayrshire Maternity Unit. Ayrshire's first baby born was a son for Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine from Ayr. Leo Anderson arrived at 1.01am, and weighed in at 8lb 13 oz. Leo is their first child. Welcome to the world, Leo! pic.twitter.com/WT2TkdT8Sq — NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) December 25, 2021

At the same hospital, Natalie Cairns gave birth to her second child, who is yet to be named, at 3.06am, weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Hayley Quinn, from Irvine, also welcomed her first child – Cara Matilda Crawley arrived at 4.58am weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Leo was quickly followed by Sophie Elizabeth Bird, who was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 1.45am to Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, who are from Linlithgow.

Skye Rose Irving was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston (NHS Lothian/PA)

Within 45 minutes, Skye Rose Irving was born to parents Lisa Playfair, 35, and Adam Irving, 30, at St John’s, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

NHS Lothian’s Birth Centre, at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, also welcomed a new baby into the world in the early hours.

Baby Otame’s parents are yet to decide on a name (NHS Lothian/PA)

But Edinburgh-based parents Elohu Egwowa, 28, and Oghenekome Otame, 31, are still wrangling over their new son’s name.

At the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Larbet, so far they have delivered four Christmas babies.

Cara Matilda Crawley arrived at 4.58am, and weighed 8lb 13oz (NHS Ayrshire and Arran/PA)

Sonnie Findlater was welcomed into the world, weighing 9lbs 1oz, at 1.52am, to parents William and Jennifer and three-year-old sister April-Kay, of Stirling.

And at 7.22am midwives at the hospital welcomed Kol Jenkins, weighing 8lbs and 3oz.