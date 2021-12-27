Teenager arrested after man and woman found dead in house By Press Association December 27, 2021, 12:21 pm Police said inquiries are at an early stage (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager has been arrested after two people were found dead in a house in West Lothian on Boxing Day. Police Scotland said a sudden death was reported at a home at Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday. Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston. “A man and a woman were found dead inside a property. “A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Arrest made in murder inquiry after man suffers fatal injuries Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Police appeal to help identify body of man found on Christmas Day