Driver in critical condition after Borders crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The 20-year-old was driving a red Seat Ibiza south on the A7 when it was involved in a crash with a black Seat Ibiza on the other side of the road, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services were called to the scene around half a mile north of Galashiels at 9.10pm on Monday.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where staff described his condition as critical.

Ambulance staff examined the other driver at the scene.

Police are seeking the driver of another car in front of the red Seat before the crash.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Inquiries carried out so far have established that another black car, make currently unknown, was in front of the red Seat prior to the collision, and I would ask the driver of that vehicle to contact us as they may have information which could assist our inquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the A7 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information or dashcam footage as it could prove vital in our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours for a crash investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3191 of Monday December 27.