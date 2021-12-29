Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 10:09 am
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The 41-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga at around 12.35pm on Tuesday, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended the crash site on the A6106 at Hillcrest, Danderhall, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Kuga and her male passenger were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours for a crash investigation.

Police Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life and those who remain in hospital.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage and would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1196 of December 28.

