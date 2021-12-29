Man charged with attempted murder over Christmas Day incident By Press Association December 29, 2021, 5:05 pm A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Fife on Christmas Day (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Fife on Christmas Day. A 39-year-old man was found seriously injured at a property in Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy at about 7.10pm on Saturday. The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Details of his condition remain unknown at this time. Officers confirmed a male suspect, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday. A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2049 of 25 December.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man in dock over alleged break-in and theft at Aberdeen flat days before Christmas Arrest made in murder inquiry after man suffers fatal injuries Police appeal to help identify body of man found on Christmas Day Body of unidentified man found in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day