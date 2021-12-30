Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Motherwell records highest house price growth in Scotland, report finds

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 12:03 am
Motherwell saw the fastest house price growth in Scotland in 2021 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
House prices in Motherwell rose at the highest rate in Scotland in 2021, according to new data.

The North Lanarkshire town recorded the largest increase in both percentage terms at 17.3% and in cash term at £26,103, rising from £151,105 to £177,118.

Motherwell is one of only two towns in Scotland to feature in the top 20 list of places in the UK recording the biggest house price increases, according to Bank of Scotland figures, ranking seventh.

The other was neighbouring Hamilton at number 20, where the average house price rose 13.7% in the past year to £159,176.

The figures compare average prices for the 12 months to October of each year.

Across Scotland, average house prices climbed by 8.8% in 2021, ahead of the UK increase of 6.2%.

The average Scottish home now costs £207,778 up £16,761 on the 2020 figure of £191,017.

Average house prices dropped in two of the Scottish towns included in the study – Airdrie and Coatbridge – compared to seven in 2020.

Airdrie recorded the largest fall, with a drop of 3.8% – £6,023 – to £150,874.

The average cost of a home in Coatbridge dropped 2.3% year on year to £145,880.

A total of 15 Scottish towns and cities recorded a rise above the UK average, compared to two in 2020, including Dumfries, Kilmarnock, Elgin, Perth, Paisley, Dundee, Livingston, Aberdeen, Bathgate, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Edinburgh remains the most expensive place to buy a home in Scotland with an average price of £293,406, up £19,160 (7%) on 2020.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Scottish house prices have enjoyed another bumper year, with growth outperforming the UK average and properties in almost every town now worth more than 12 months ago.

“The feedback we’re getting from customers matches what we see in the data. Prolonged working from home has influenced where people want to live and the type of property they want to own.

“While our major cities continue to be attractive, with commuting now less of a priority, areas that offer more space and better affordability have experienced increasing demand from buyers.”

