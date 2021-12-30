Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body found in search for missing Annan man

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 6:29 pm
Police belive they have found the body of missing man James Turner (Police Scotland/PA)
Police belive they have found the body of missing man James Turner (Police Scotland/PA)

A body believed to be missing man James Turner has been discovered, Police Scotland said.

The 45-year-old, from Annan, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday afternoon and officers had been appealing for help to track him down after his “completely out of character” disappearance.

A body was found on land near Langholm near the English border at approximately 11.35am and police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Officers had urged the public to look out for Mr Turner near rivers, beaches, forests and beauty spots both in the Annan area, and the Aboyne area of Aberdeenshire where he was known to have connections.

The body is yet to be formally identified but police have informed the family of Mr Turner and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

