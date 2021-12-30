Body found in search for missing Annan man

A body believed to be missing man James Turner has been discovered, Police Scotland said.

The 45-year-old, from Annan, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday afternoon and officers had been appealing for help to track him down after his “completely out of character” disappearance.

A body was found on land near Langholm near the English border at approximately 11.35am and police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Officers had urged the public to look out for Mr Turner near rivers, beaches, forests and beauty spots both in the Annan area, and the Aboyne area of Aberdeenshire where he was known to have connections.

The body is yet to be formally identified but police have informed the family of Mr Turner and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.