Police seize machine capable of producing millions of street valium pills a day

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 2:55 pm
Police Scotland made the ‘significant recovery’ in the village of Salsburgh. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers have seized a machine said to be capable of producing millions of tablets of the drug known as street valium every day.

The machine was found, along with thousands of tablets of etizolam when officers raided an industrial unit in the village of Salsburgh in North Lanarkshire.

A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 and £112,000 in cash were also seized as part of the operation.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged, Police Scotland confirmed, and he is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on January 25.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands, from the serious and organised crime department, said: “This was a significant recovery by officers which has stopped large amounts of illicit drugs reaching the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The machine seized was capable of producing millions of etizolam tablets every day.

“This targeted operation should send a very clear message this this type of illegal and harmful activity won’t be tolerated.”

She stressed however that police can not tackle the supply of drugs alone, staying: “We rely on the support of the public to help us build intelligence on any drug-related issues. Anyone with information about the supply of drugs should report it to police.”

