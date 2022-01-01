Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Year babies give families special start to 2022

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 11:57 am
Scotland’s first babies of 2022 have been born (Danny Lawson/PA)
2022 got off to a special start for some Scots as the new year saw them welcome new additions to their families.

Nicola McCann and her partner Jamie Black became parents to son Aiden, who was born on the stroke of midnight at Glasgow’s Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

While Aiden weighed in at 3lb 8oz, after being born some seven weeks early, he is said by hospital staff to be doing well.

Another boy was born at the same hospital less than 20 minutes later, to parents Halie Chrisman and Kunwoo Kim.

Henry was delivered at 19 minutes past midnight, weighing 7lb.

Staff at Wishaw General Hospital helped deliver Elleanor-Rae Yardley at nine minutes past midnight.

She weighed 7lb 14.5oz, with mother Sara Yardley and father Darren Thomson delighted at her safe arrival.

At St John’s Hospital in Livingston, the first arrival of the new year came at 2.34am, as baby  Harper was delivered weighing 5lb 14oz.

Parents Courtney Forrest, 24, and Ross Houston, from Livingston, were thrilled with their daughter giving them a special start to 2022.

Meanwhile, staff in the Ayrshire Maternity Unit at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock  welcomed their first baby of the new year at 6.11am.

Max, who weighed 8lb 14oz, was born to Lisa and Alan McConville from Symington and will be a little brother for their four-year-old daughter Macy.

