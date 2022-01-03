Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transport disruption as ice and snow warnings hit north Scotland

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 12:57 pm
Yellow weather warnings for ice, snow and wind have been issued for parts of the north of Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Transport services in Scotland have warned of disruption as a cold snap is set to hit the northern regions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice from 3pm on Monday until 9am on Wednesday for Highland and Grampian.

A snow warning is in place for the same areas from midnight on Monday until Wednesday morning and includes Angus and Perth and Kinross.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Grampian, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland on Tuesday.

The ice and snow warnings come after rainfall in the north has caused icy stretches as the temperature drops, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said the Highlands will feel “bitterly cold” with temperatures as low as 0C on Monday night, while parts of Grampian could reach minus 2C.

The Scotland Environment Protection Agency released flood warnings for Stonehaven, Spey Bay and Stornoway on Monday.

Flood alerts are also currently in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire City, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside, the Western Isles and Orkney.

Network Rail Scotland said due to accumulating rainfall in the west of Scotland on Monday, a temporary speed restriction has been set between Garelochhead and Crianlarich.

Multiple ferry services have been cancelled due to the weather, CalMac ferry services confirmed.

Services between Oban, Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig will not be running on Monday due to high winds.

