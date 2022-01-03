Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search launched for woman, 28, reported missing on New Year’s Eve

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 1:45 pm
Alice Byrne, 28, has been reported missing from Edinburgh (Byrne family/PA)
Concern is growing for a woman who has been reported missing from Edinburgh for about three days.

Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen at 2am on New Year’s Day in Bath Street.

Ms Byrne’s twin brother told the PA news agency that his sister was planning on going to a beach party at Portobello, but has not been seen since.

A missing person poster released by friends and family said Ms Byrne is 5ft 6in and was wearing a long black t-shirt, black jeans and an orange/mustard-coloured hoodie the day she went missing.

It included the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07864 797 730 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.

Police confirmed they are making inquiries to trace 28-year-old woman who was reported missing to them on January 2.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0647 of January 2.”

A friend of Ms Byrne’s, Emily Haquin, shared the missing person poster on Facebook with a message reading: “My lovely friend Alice has been missing since 2am on New Years Day.

“If anyone has any information about her whereabouts before/since, please get in touch with one of the numbers below or the police asap.

“Alice, if you’re reading this, please let someone know where you are.

“We love you so much and just want to know you’re safe.”

