Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Warning of ‘tricky conditions’ on roads amid snow, ice and high winds

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 9:07 pm
Snow covers a wing mirror (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Snow covers a wing mirror (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and wind remains in place across much of the north, Traffic Scotland said.

It warned of difficult conditions on the A9 at Slochd and Daviot, just south of Inverness, and the A96 around Keith and Foudland.

Trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland said it has six gritter teams working round the clock to keep the roads clear.

BBC weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: “We also still have a high wind warning for northern Scotland, with widespread gales to come.

“There is a winter warning as well, for combined snow and ice in northern Scotland till 9am on Wednesday morning.

“With the snow showers and winds there will be some tricky conditions on the roads.”

She added: “Frequent wintry showers will push in across northern Scotland with snow to lower levels as well but drier for central and southern parts of the country.

“Winds will keep temperatures above freezing for the isles but inland it will be below freezing and there will be an ice risk first thing in the morning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal