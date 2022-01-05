Police appeal over missing Glasgow man ahead of birthday

A renewed appeal to help find a man missing for more than a year has been launched by police who want to reunite the Glaswegian with his family by his birthday.

Vincent Barr was last seen crossing the Tradeston Bridge – known as the Squinty Bridge – on September 18 2020 and has been missing ever since.

On the eve of his 56th birthday, officers say his “devastated” family just want him to return and are appealing for any information that could help locate him.

Known as Vinny or Bardo, the 55-year old disappeared while walking towards the Tradeston area of Glasgow and has not been seen in the city since.

We continue to appeal for information to trace missing man Vincent Barr ahead of his 56th birthday tomorrow. He was last seen on Friday, 18 September, 2020, on the Tradeston footbridge (Squinty Bridge) in Glasgow. https://t.co/8VzF3tQAD4 pic.twitter.com/PAu1EjlGmN — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) January 5, 2022

Mr Barr, who lived in the Govan area but was originally from Milton, is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins and of a medium build. He has short, light-brown hair and brown eyes.

He walks with a slight limp and, when last seen, he was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jogging bottoms and grey training shoes.

Inspector Bob Anderson, from Helen Street police station, said: “It is Vincent’s 56th birthday on January 6 and there is nothing more we would want than for him to be found and reunited with his family.

“Unfortunately, despite significant enquiries and searches, he has not been seen or heard from since he was last seen in Tradeston nor the other areas he frequents, such as Glasgow city centre, Saracen, Possil and the west end of Glasgow.

“His family are understandably devastated about him being missing and not knowing where he is; they just want him home.

“I would again urge anyone who has possibly seen Vincent, or who has any knowledge of where he might be, to please get in touch with us.

“It’s imperative any information, no matter how small, is passed onto local officers. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1116 of Sunday September 20 2020.”