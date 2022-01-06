Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Snow warnings issued as winter tightens icy grip

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 12:19 pm
A man walks through the snow in Braemar, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man walks through the snow in Braemar, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.

The Met Office said the spell of freezing weather will likely cause travel disruption, with some areas seeing temperatures drop to minus 4C and up to 10cm of snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands, parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders, and into the north of England, until 4pm on Thursday.

Forecasters said: “Many places will see one to two hours of snow with a risk of temporary slushy accumulations above 100 to 150 metres, with snow leading to difficult travel conditions.”

WEATHER Cold
(PA Graphics)

A separate snow and ice weather warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200 metres – mainly around 2-5cm but possibly as much as 10cm on higher ground.

This will mainly affect the Highlands and the west coast of Scotland down through central areas to Glasgow, with some snowy showers reaching the Lothians, south-west Scotland, the Borders and into northern England and the west of Ireland.

On lower ground, forecasters have warned snowfall could cause temporary slushy conditions which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

Snowy conditions
Snow has already fallen in Braemar, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

They added there will also be risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal areas.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “We will see frequent and often heavy snow showers across the warning area, with accumulations possible down to low ground in western and central areas in particular.

“Temperatures will be low across the whole of Scotland, but could fall to minus 3C or minus 4C in central Highland areas. It will feel colder due to the wind.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued three flood warnings for Scotland, including in the Western Isles and Orkney.

An alert for heavy showers is also in place for Dumfries and Galloway, with higher ground expected to see snow.

Ferry operator CalMac has announced some services have been cancelled due to the weather warnings, including departures from Rothesay, Colintraive, Rhubodach and Mallaig.

Snowy conditions
A uplifting sign that reads ‘Everything Is Going To Be Alright’ stands in the grounds of Braemar Castle, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

It has urged passengers to check timetables before travelling.

A spokesperson for train operator ScotRail said on Thursday: “If you’re travelling tomorrow, please be aware that we’re expecting temperatures to drop and some snow in some areas of the country.

“Take care as some platforms and pathways may be slippery and check your journey on our app before heading out.”

The freezing temperatures come after Scotland recorded the mildest New Year’s Day on record.

The Met Office confirmed temperatures reached 15.9C at Achnagart in Glenshiel, Kyle, on Saturday morning.

This broke the previous peak of 14.5C, which was registered at Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, in 1992.

