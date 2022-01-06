Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Mother of missing Musselburgh man appeals for help

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 8:57 pm
Police are trying to find Dean Conner (East Lothian Police/PA)
Police are trying to find Dean Conner (East Lothian Police/PA)

The mother of a Musselburgh man missing for nearly a week has appealed for information, as police renew their search.

Dean Conner, 37, was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh at about 5pm on Friday December 31 walking towards the Promenade area of the town.

He is described as 5ft 10in, with short dark brown/black hair and when last seen he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

His mother, Lorraine, is also appealing for information and said: “I am worried sick and need to know that Dean is safe. Dean, please call me or reach out to someone and let them know you are safe.”

Dean Conner has gone missing (East Lothian Police/PA)

East Lothian Police Sergeant Murray Legge said: “As time passes Dean’s family grow increasingly concerned for him.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries and now have CCTV footage of him, so we know what he was wearing shortly before he went missing.

“We believe that he could have travelled out of the area and would appeal for anyone in Edinburgh, or further afield to look out for him.

“He is likely to travel on foot or by bus. If you know Dean, we want to speak to you – think back, when was the last time you heard from him?

“We urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information of Mr Conner’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2238 of Friday December 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]