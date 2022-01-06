Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Two people struck by trains within an hour – ScotRail

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 10:11 pm
ScotRail services have been disrupted (Photo Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail has announced that two people have been struck by trains in an hour.

The separate incidents have caused cancellations to trains running between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy, and Kilmarnock and Ayr.

The Croy incident was announced at about 8pm and the Kilmarnock one at 7.40pm on Thursday.

The Kilmarnock to Ayr line reopened at about 9.45pm.

A message on ScotRail’s Twitter page said: “We’re going to divert trains via Cumbernauld wherever possible in order to keep people moving.

“Remember that there are unaffected direct services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts, as well as between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen St via Bathgate.

“We’ve got replacement buses on the way for customers travelling between Queen St, Bishopbriggs and Croy.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for a comment.

