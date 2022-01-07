Two charged after children injured in dog attack By Press Association January 7, 2022, 1:47 pm Police said two people have been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman and a teenager have been charged after a dog attack left two children injured and a terrier died. The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday evening. Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died. The force said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate. “The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday January 5 near Blackburnhall Gardens when two children, aged 10 and three, sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died. “A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dog ban for woman after ankle-biters Lucky and Plucky targeted mums with prams Car driver who ploughed into dog walker, killing pet, injured in bike crash Two boys stabbed to death in separate incidents an hour apart as grim record set Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash