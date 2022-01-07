Man found with serious injuries after police and coastguard operation By Press Association January 7, 2022, 9:33 pm Police said the man suffered serious injuries (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been found with serious injuries after police and the coastguard were involved in a joint operation. Police were alerted to an incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, at about 4pm on Friday. Teams from North Berwick, Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person in the Marine Road area of Dunbar, around 4pm on Friday January 7 2022. “The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital after pair fall from window in Aberdeen Man, 34, in hospital after falling from roof in Peterhead Aberdeen man taken to hospital after falling off e-bike on Queen’s Road Police arrest 16-year-old boy after body found in Dorset home