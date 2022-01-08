Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescue

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:17 pm
Dunbar’s inshore lifeboat crew heads out to help with the injured casualty(Douglas Wright/RNLI)
Dunbar's inshore lifeboat crew heads out to help with the injured casualty(Douglas Wright/RNLI)

Lifeboat volunteers who had been training in casualty care were called to help a man who was seriously injured after falling from some cliffs.

Police contacted the coastguard after being alerted to the incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, East Lothian, at about 4pm on Friday.

Teams from North Berwick, Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue and Dunbar Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) launched both its inshore and offshore lifeboats.

RNLI spokesperson Douglas Wright said: “Several crew, who were in the middle of a casualty care course at the station, were tasked when a 48-year-old man fell 30ft from the cliff at Winterfield Park just before 4pm.

The Coastguard Helicopter assists the rescuers at Winterfield Cliff, Marine Drive, Dunbar East Lothian(Dunbar RNLI/Gary Fairbairn)

“Both boats were launched to assist in the operation, which also included coastguard teams from Dunbar and Eyemouth, police and ambulance crews and the coastguard rescue helicopter.

“The crew of the inshore lifeboat arrived on scene at 4.10pm and provided emergency care for the casualty until the rescue helicopter arrived.

“Meanwhile, the volunteers on the all-weather lifeboat sat offshore in case they were needed.

“Once the decision was made to airlift the casualty to hospital for treatment, both boats were stood down by the UK Coastguard at around 5.30pm.”

The man is being treated in hospital.

