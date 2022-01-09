Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Traffic chaos as accident shuts M8 motorway in Glasgow

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 5:09 pm
Traffic on the M8 ground to a halt after the crash (Traffic Scotland/PA)
Traffic on the M8 ground to a halt after the crash (Traffic Scotland/PA)

The M8 motorway ground to a halt in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision.

The accident, at about 2pm, blocked the motorway westbound after junction 22.

Traffic Scotland said on Twitter that diversions had been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident on the M8 near to Junction 23 westbound, Govan, Glasgow, to which police were called around 2.05pm.

“There are no further details at this time.

“The M8 westbound is closed prior to Junction 23 and traffic is being diverted via at the M8/M77 junction.”

The westbound carriageway remained blocked after junction 22 at 4.45pm, Traffic Scotland said on Twitter.

Motorists were facing estimated delays of 55 minutes.

