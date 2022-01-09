M8 near Glasgow closed for three hours following man’s death

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has died in an incident on the M8 motorway near Glasgow.

The incident near junction 23 was first reported, at about 2pm, as a multi-vehicle collision by Traffic Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police responded to a concern for person call on the M8 motorway near to Junction 23 westbound.

“Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been made aware.

“The road was closed for around three hours and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”