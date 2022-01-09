M8 near Glasgow closed for three hours following man’s death By Press Association January 9, 2022, 8:33 pm Traffic on the M8 ground to a halt after the incident (Traffic Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died in an incident on the M8 motorway near Glasgow. The incident near junction 23 was first reported, at about 2pm, as a multi-vehicle collision by Traffic Scotland. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police responded to a concern for person call on the M8 motorway near to Junction 23 westbound. “Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been made aware. “The road was closed for around three hours and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police appeal after woman dies in M8 crash Watchdog launches probe after man shot dead in incident with armed police Man dies in incident involving firearms officers in Kensington Teenager dies and six-year-old in critical condition following crash