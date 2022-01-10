Man charged after death of 22-year-old found seriously injured in car park

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park.

Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.

Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Adam Anderson was found injured in Greenock (Police Scotland/PA)

He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends at this terrible time.

“We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.”