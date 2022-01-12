Ambulance service mobile testing units pass two million Covid tests mark

Mobile testing units run by the Scottish Ambulance Service have now carried out more than two million coronavirus tests around the country.

The units, which were officially handed over to the ambulance service by the army on August 31 2020, can be dispatched quickly across Scotland so people in urban, rural and remote areas have easy access to a test.

Over the last month the mobile testing units (MTUs) have been delivering about 15,000 tests a day as the country deals with the challenges of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) passed the one million mark on September 1 last year and has since carried out another million PCR tests in just over four months, passing the two million milestone on Tuesday.

John Alexander, general manager for the MTUs, said: “Our dedicated MTU staff have been working tirelessly across Scotland to deliver tests, particularly over the last month as the programme has been ramped up to combat the Omicron virus.

“All of our MTU staff have done a fantastic job in providing tests to the people of Scotland over the past year and I’m extremely proud they’ve delivered two million tests since August 2020.

“We reached the one million mark on September 1 2021, one year and one day from the date of the MTUs going live, so to carry out another million tests in just over four months is a considerable achievement, and it’s testament to their dedication and hard work.”

There are now 39 Scottish Ambulance Service MTU teams across the country.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf praised their work.

He said: “Our Covid-19 Mobile Testing units continue to play a crucial role in bringing testing capacity to communities who need it most.

“And reaching two million tests is incredible work. This is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and professionalism of Scottish Ambulance Service staff who are doing a challenging job in difficult circumstances.

“Through the work they are doing they are helping to identify and isolate cases and breaking chains of transmission.

“My thanks goes to every member of SAS staff for all that they are doing to care and support people across Scotland – and for working throughout the festive break to ensure that testing continued.”