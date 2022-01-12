Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ambulance service mobile testing units pass two million Covid tests mark

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 1:21 pm
Mobile testing units can travel around the country (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)
Mobile testing units can travel around the country (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)

Mobile testing units run by the Scottish Ambulance Service have now carried out more than two million coronavirus tests around the country.

The units, which were officially handed over to the ambulance service by the army on August 31 2020, can be dispatched quickly across Scotland so people in urban, rural and remote areas have easy access to a test.

Over the last month the mobile testing units (MTUs) have been delivering about 15,000 tests a day as the country deals with the challenges of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) passed the one million mark on September 1 last year and has since carried out another million PCR tests in just over four months, passing the two million milestone on Tuesday.

John Alexander, general manager for the MTUs, said: “Our dedicated MTU staff have been working tirelessly across Scotland to deliver tests, particularly over the last month as the programme has been ramped up to combat the Omicron virus.

“All of our MTU staff have done a fantastic job in providing tests to the people of Scotland over the past year and I’m extremely proud they’ve delivered two million tests since August 2020.

“We reached the one million mark on September 1 2021, one year and one day from the date of the MTUs going live, so to carry out another million tests in just over four months is a considerable achievement, and it’s testament to their dedication and hard work.”

There are now 39 Scottish Ambulance Service MTU teams across the country.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf praised their work.

He said: “Our Covid-19 Mobile Testing units continue to play a crucial role in bringing testing capacity to communities who need it most.

“And reaching two million tests is incredible work. This is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and professionalism of Scottish Ambulance Service staff who are doing a challenging job in difficult circumstances.

“Through the work they are doing they are helping to identify and isolate cases and breaking chains of transmission.

“My thanks goes to every member of SAS staff for all that they are doing to care and support people across Scotland – and for working throughout the festive break to ensure that testing continued.”

