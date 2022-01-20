Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Tributes paid to ‘happy, cheeky, funny’ boy, 13, after railway death

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 4:59 pm
Police car parked outside the Police Scotland Gayfield Square station in Edinburgh. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The family of a teenager who died after reportedly being hit by a train have said their lives ​”will never be the same without our precious boy”.

Devin Gordon, 13, died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian on Wednesday afternoon, British Transport Police said.

In a tribute to the keen footballer, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.

In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.

“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute to Devin and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time.”

Devin Gordon, 13, died near Bathgate station (British Transport Police/PA)

Devin was a keen member of Bathgate Juniors Football Club, which described him as a “great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family”.

It said: “Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him.

“Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful. On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be.

“He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family. Our thoughts are now with Devin’s family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever (as) the only number 4.”

Emergency services had attended the scene, but could not save the youngster.

Police said his death is not been treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

