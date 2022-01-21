Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Woman’s body found on beach near Dundee

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 8:53 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 9:47 pm
Police car parked outside the Police Scotland Gayfield Square station in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police car parked outside the Police Scotland Gayfield Square station in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The body of a woman was found on a beach near Dundee, with Coastguard crews called in to help with its recovery.

Emergency services were called to Monifieth beach, near the city, on Friday after the body was found, which is believed to be that of a woman who went missing earlier in the week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 9.35am on Friday January 21 police were called after the body of a woman was found on Monifieth beach.

Police Scotland
The body of a woman has been recovered from a Dundee beach (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Formal identification is still to take place, however officers believe she was missing from the Fife (area) on Monday January 17.

“The missing woman’s family has been informed.”

The Coastguard said it had been called to support the operation, at the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service, which was also at the scene.

The Police Scotland spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

