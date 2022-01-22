Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested after crash which closed M8 for hours

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 11:13 am
The motorway was closed between 12.55pm on Friday and 7.05am on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences after a crash on the M8 which closed the major motorway for 18 hours.

Police were alerted to the collision, between junctions 12 and 13 in the east end of Glasgow, at around 11.50am on Friday.

The incident involved a van, a car and a lorry.

A 33-year-old woman who was driving the car was taken to hospital with injuries police say “are not believed to be serious” while the 51-year-old driver of the lorry was taken to hospital but discharged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.50am on Friday January 21, police were called to reports of a crash involving a car, a van and a lorry on the M8 westbound near junction 13.

“The 51-year-old male driver of the lorry was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“The 33-year old female driver of the car has been taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be serious.

“The 25-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured. He has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing.”

As a result of the collision, the westbound side of the motorway was closed from around 12.55pm on Friday, reopening on Saturday at 7.05am.

