Alcohol worth almost £66,000 stolen in Glasgow break-in

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 2:25 pm
Police are investigating the theft of almost £66,000 worth of alcohol. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thieves made off with alcohol worth almost £66,000 after a break-in in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said two men were seen entering a compound on the city’s Cambuslang Road on Saturday night.

They used an HGV to make off with a trailer containing the alcohol.

Police are investigating, with officers also reminding people that if they are offered cut-price alcohol for sale, it could be stolen.

Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “One suspect is described as being of slim build, average height, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, dark face/head covering and dark gloves.

“The other suspect is described as medium build, short in height, wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, orange hi-vis jacket, blue sleeves underneath, striped beanie-style hat and black gloves.”

He added: “Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”

