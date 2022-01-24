Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another 6,934 coronavirus cases in Scotland but no deaths reported

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 2:41 pm
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has recorded 6,934 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures on Monday.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, is at 10,198.

Public Health Scotland noted the cumulative death total is one fewer than that reported on Sunday and they are investigating if this is a “denotification”.

There were 1,435 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, six down on the day before, with 38 in intensive care, down three.

In addition, 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital on Sunday had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

Officials said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde did not submit data in time for the update on Monday and figures from Friday have been carried forward for this board.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on January 24 include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

Of the new cases, 2,213 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 84 people through a PCR test following an LFD test and 4,637 through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,406,439 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,108,252 have received their second dose, and 3,258,073 have received a third dose or booster.

