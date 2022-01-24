Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Car attack treated as attempted murder by Police Scotland

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 4:05 pm
The man is being treated in Monklands Hospital after he suffered serious injuries in the incident, which police are treating as attempted murder (Danny Lawson/PA)
The man is being treated in Monklands Hospital after he suffered serious injuries in the incident, which police are treating as attempted murder (Danny Lawson/PA)

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car that police say was deliberately driven at him.

Police Scotland are treating the attack, which took place at 11pm on Sunday January 23, as attempted murder.

The 57-year-old was in the Doune Terrace area of Coatbridge when the dark-coloured saloon car was driven at him.

He suffered serious leg and back injuries in the incident, requiring him to be taken to Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, where his condition is said to be “stable”.

Police Scotland believe two or three men may have been in the car, which drove off in the direction of Lomond Road.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, and also urged anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “This was a deliberate act that has caused serious injuries to a man who happened to be in the street at the time.

“We are asking anyone in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of the incident, or of the car involved, to get in touch.

“Anyone else that has information that could help with our investigation is also asked to call us.”

