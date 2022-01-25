Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Teenage boy recites Burns Night prayer for millions impacted by Afghan crisis

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 1:05 am
Arya Bostani (Disasters Emergency Committee/PA)
Arya Bostani (Disasters Emergency Committee/PA)

A 14-year-old Afghan Scottish schoolboy from Glasgow has recited a Scots prayer for Burns Night to help raise funds for the ongoing food crisis in Afghanistan.

Arya Bostani, whose father Abdul came to Scotland from Afghanistan 20 years ago, has recorded a version of “The Selkirk Grace”.

The Scots-language prayer is traditionally delivered at a Burns supper and has been attributed to the esteemed Scottish poet Robert Burns after he is said to have recited it at a dinner held by the Earl of Selkirk in 1794.

Arya’s reading has been recorded with the help of Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in Scotland, a charity which is campaigning to raise funds for the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

A video of his prayer recital can be found on the charity’s website.

When large-scale disasters hit countries without the capacity to respond, DEC groups 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and provide a humanitarian response.

The emergency response charity launched an fundraising appeal earlier this winter for the millions of people on the brink of famine as drought, conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic continue to cause widespread hunger and soaring food prices in Afghanistan.

One million children under the age of five are at risk of dying amid the ongoing crisis, the charity said.

Huw Owen, from the DEC in Scotland, said: “The scale of the crisis in Afghanistan is almost impossible to comprehend, the images of children suffering from malnutrition in the freezing cold are almost impossible to bear.

“We all know how much pain and misery the pandemic has inflicted here in Scotland and across the UK but imagine dealing with that whilst also being desperately short of food this Winter.

“This Burns Night, please celebrate that you have ‘meat to eat’, but also take just a moment to donate to the DEC Appeal and help families in Afghanistan get the food they so badly need. Your donation will help save lives.”

The charity’s campaign has raised almost £3 million from donations in Scotland, and a wider UK total of £32.9 million in just over a month.

DEC said it is using the funds to provide emergency food and malnutrition treatment for children, strengthening chronically weakened health services and providing warm clothing and blankets to help people who have had to flee their homes.

A breakdown of how far a donation can go is as follows:

– £10 could provide treatment to a child suffering from malnutrition for three weeks

– £20 could feed a family for a week

– £25 could provide blankets for 5 people for the winter months

– £100 could provide emergency food to a family for three months

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]