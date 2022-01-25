Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish world draughts champion celebrated with new championship event

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 3:29 pm
The event will celebrate Robert Stewart (Chess Scotland/PA)
A new draughts championship event is being created in celebration of a late world champion from a former mining village.

Robert Stewart, a miner from Kelty in Fife, reportedly lost only two out of 8,000 games and held the title of World Draughts Champion from 1922 to 1933.

A new annual tournament to find a Scottish Coal Draughts Champion is now being created as part of the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in memory of Mr Stewart’s skill and achievements.

The events aim to celebrate the history of Kelty and raise the profile of the game of draughts in Scotland.

Donald Oliphant, of the Scottish Draughts Association, said: “A century on from Robert Stewart claiming the World Draughts Title in 1922, the Scottish Draughts Association is delighted to partner with the Coal Carrying Championship organisers to increase the profile of the game in 2022.

“This will allow the community and the rest of Scotland to see for themselves the high level of skill required to play the game at its highest level.

“Nearly everyone has played at draughts but very few move to the next level and begin to realise the vast depth of skill and knowledge required to become a master player.

“This competition gives an opportunity to the people of Fife to see world class draughts on their doorstep.”

The Robert Stewart Tournament, for adult elite players of the game, will be held between August 25 and 27 2022 and the final will be played on Coal Race Day on Saturday August 27 2022.

There will also be an opportunity to take part in an “all comers open competition” which will be run in parallel with the main tournament and will consist of both a junior competition and a senior competition.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championships
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championships takes place in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

The draughts events will be sponsored and supported by the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships, the Scottish Draughts Association and head sponsor National Pride UK.

Founded in 1995, the annual Scottish Coal Carrying Championships was created by Michael Boyle, whose aim was to create an enduring link between the modern day village and its rich coal mining heritage.

The race for men requires participants to carry a 50-kilo bag of coal, while those taking part in the ladies’ race have to carry a 25-kilo bag of coal over 1,000 metres through the village of Kelty.

There are also races for children carrying a 15-kilo bag of coal.

National Pride UK sponsors community events and supports community groups through “social value projects” to help economic resurgence in the town and surrounding area.

Irene Bissett of National Pride UK said: “We are delighted to be again sponsoring the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty, which is such a fantastic community event.

“The Robert Stewart Tournament not only celebrates his incredible achievement, but we are sure it will inspire all generations to participate in a new annual community event and have fun.”

