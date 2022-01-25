Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Man, 89, dies in hospital one week after crash

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 8:31 pm
Police have appealed for witnesses (David Cheskin/PA)
An 89-year-old man has died in hospital one week after he was involved in a crash in North Ayrshire.

The man was driving a red Kia Venga on the B780 near Dalry on January 17 when he was in a crash with a white Vauxhall Insignia at about 3.40pm.

The crash happened near the road’s junction with the B784.

The elderly man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he died on Sunday.

Police Scotland said his family have been made aware and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of the Ayrshire road policing team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this difficult time for them.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch.

“From our inquiries so far, we are aware that some people stopped to assist and may have witnessed the crash so I am asking them to come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to please contact us on 101 quoting incident 1970 of Monday, 17 January.”

