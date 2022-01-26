Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by van

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 8:27 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 9:29 am
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
An 81-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van.

The incident happened on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge, West Lothian, at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Police said the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

The 54-year-old woman driving the van, a black Volkswagen Transporter, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of the Roads Policing Unit in Livingston, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Tuesday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2701 of January 25.”

