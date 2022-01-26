Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 81-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van.

The incident happened on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge, West Lothian, at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Police said the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

The 54-year-old woman driving the van, a black Volkswagen Transporter, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of the Roads Policing Unit in Livingston, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Tuesday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2701 of January 25.”