Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Care homes reliant on agency staff ‘more likely to give residents Covid-19’

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 11:01 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:03 am
Care homes heavily reliant on agency staff are more likely to give residents Covid-19 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Care homes heavily reliant on agency staff are more likely to give residents Covid-19 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Care home residents who are looked after by agency staff are more likely to catch coronavirus from their carer than those who are looked after by dedicated teams, a study has found.

New modelling by the University of Strathclyde showed that homes which depended on agency staff were two-and-a-half times more likely to spread the virus to their residents.

Dr Itamar Megiddo, co-author of the study, said that the findings “would support policies for limiting the movement of staff working across multiple care homes if their testing compliance is low”.

Coronavirus – Tues Jan 18, 2022
Agency staff were more likely to test positive for Covid-19, a study has found (Jane Barlow/PA)

“While regular testing with high compliance can help reduce infections, the risk of spread is still higher in homes using agency staff,” said Dr Megiddo, of the university’s Department for Management Science.

“At the same time, we need to recognise that these staff are necessary to maintain quality of care and of the life of residents; an element our study did not explore.”

The research, published in the academic journal PLOS Computational Biology, showed that in care homes were agency staff comprised on average 10% of staff the risk of infection for residents increased by 2.5 times compared to having sufficient staff, and 1.5 times compared with being understaffed.

Agency staff are more likely to catch Covid-19 compared to permanent staff, the research found, and while testing them was an important mitigation measure, the modelling revealed that forming bubbles of care homes and restricting agency staff to only working within a bubble had limited impact on the spread of Covid-19.

Lead author and PhD candidate Le Khanh Ngan Nguyen said the model is now being used in the UK Government’s Department of Health and Social care.

Previous research by the team, published in the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, showed that routine testing of staff is best way of stopping Covid-19 transmission in care homes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]