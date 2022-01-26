Second man charged over house fire death of John Dalziel By Press Association January 26, 2022, 12:01 pm John Dalziel died after a house fire at his home in Paisley in May 2020 (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A second man has been charged in connection with the house fire which claimed the life of John Dalziel in Paisley in May 2021. Mr Dalziel, 47, died in hospital after he was pulled from the house in the Renfrewshire town’s Whites Bridge Avenue. On Wednesday, Police Scotland said they had charged a second man in connection with his death, and that the 57-year-old is set to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court later. A 38-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the death and appeared in court in May 2021. Mr Dalziel was found inside the property by emergency services on May 6 after they were alerted to the blaze. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, but died a short time later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Carer who suffocated thief during citizen’s arrest cleared of manslaughter ‘There were no words’: Sandy Michie was the first British doctor to enter Belsen concentration camp Man, 89, dies in hospital one week after crash Video ‘will show three Minneapolis officers violated George Floyd’s rights’