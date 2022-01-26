Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Teenager dies at Edinburgh school

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 2:31 pm
Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious (PA)
Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious (PA)

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a teenager at a school in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Kaimes School on Tuesday and paramedics treated the 17-year-old boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Amanda Hatton, executive director of education and children’s services at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I am absolutely saddened to hear this tragic news and my immediate thoughts are with the family.

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to the school community and everyone who has been affected. Support is being offered to any pupils or staff who may require it.”

The Lasswade Road school, which is for pupils who are on the autistic spectrum, was closed on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.30am on Tuesday January 25, police responded to a concern for person call at a school on Lasswade Road, Edinburgh.

“Medical assistance was provided by paramedics to a 17-year-old boy, however he died at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal