News Scotland

Ineos puts design of low-carbon hydrogen plant in Grangemouth out to tender

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 12:03 am
Ineos is inviting engineering firms to bid to design a new ‘state of the art hydrogen production plant’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ineos is inviting engineering firms to bid to design a new 'state of the art hydrogen production plant' (Jane Barlow/PA)

Bosses at the petrochemical giant Ineos have announced the next step in plans to build a hydrogen manufacturing plant at their site at Grangemouth.

The company plans to invest in what it describes as a “world-scale, low-carbon, hydrogen plant”, adding that this will be at the “cornerstone” of plans to make the facility more environmentally friendly.

Ineos is inviting engineering contractors to tender for the next stage of the design of the project, and has made clear it wants the carbon dioxide produced from the new plant to be put into carbon capture at the proposed Scottish Cluster Acorn CO2 scheme in Aberdeenshire.

Ineos Grangemouth chairman, Andrew Gardner, said: “The construction of a world-scale, low carbon, hydrogen plant is an exciting development at Grangemouth and one that will deliver on our commitment to achieve net zero by 2045.

Bosses at Ineos described the move as an ‘exciting’ development (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It builds on the significant CO2 reductions we’ve already made at Grangemouth since we acquired the site in 2005.

“We are determined to reduce our own emissions to net zero, create products that will help others reduce their emissions and play a leading role in a clean hydrogen revolution.”

Stuart Collings, CEO of Ineos O&P UK, told how the company was “progressing at pace with our commitment to deliver our net zero plans”.

He stated the project would “see the displacement of hydrocarbon fuels used at Grangemouth, like natural gas, with clean, low carbon hydrogen to power our processes and manufacture vital materials used across a wide range of sectors”.

Mr Collings continued: “To achieve this, we are inviting  bids from the best engineering companies to design both a state of the art, carbon-capture-enabled, hydrogen production plant and an extensive suite of related infrastructure projects.

“The carbon dioxide from this project will be routed to the Scottish Cluster’s Acorn CO2 transport and storage project, resulting in reductions of more than one million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.”

