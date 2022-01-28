Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

The neist scan’ll tak five minties: Aberdeen MRI machine can now speak Doric

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 12:35 pm
The University of Aberdeen MRI scanner can now give instructions in Doric (University of Aberdeen)
The University of Aberdeen MRI scanner can now give instructions in Doric (University of Aberdeen)

For many going in for an MRI scan can be a stressful experience but now, thanks to a technology overhaul, Doric speakers in Aberdeen will be able to hear instructions in their native tongue.

The University of Aberdeen’s MRI scanner already had 17 different languages programmed into it but now, with help from the university’s Elphinstone Institute, the machine can issue instructions in Doric.

Dr Gordon Waiter, a senior lecturer and brain imaging expert at the university, said that for many an MRI scan “can be unnerving so anything that makes the experience more relaxing is welcome”.

Now when patients are put into the machine, if selected, the Doric voiceover says: “The neist scan’ll tak five minties.”

When patients are put into the machine, the Doric voiceover says ‘The neist scan’ll tak five minties’ (University of Aberdeen)

And, rather than an English accent voiceover saying “in between the next few scans the table will move” Doric-speaking patients will now hear: “In a’tween the neist puckle o’scans the table will move aboot.”

Recent research by Dr Thomas McKean from the university’s Elphinstone Institute has explored how those with dementia experience second language attrition, eventually leaving them best able to communicate in their native tongue which in north-east Scotland is often Doric.

“People living with dementia find comfort in the familiar, the known, so hearing our mother tongue in a stressful medical situation can only be a benefit, helping to relax patients at a difficult time,” said Mr McKean.

For those wanting to hear Doric in the machine, they will be listening to the voice of Simon Gall, who has seen the affect that dementia can do to language skills.

“My grandmother, a Doric speaker who has dementia, struggles now with communication in English, but when carers and medical professionals use Scots, she is much more responsive,” he said.

“The uncertainty of receiving an MRI scan is perhaps a comparable experience on an individual level and the sound of Doric instructions may invoke positive feelings in those who hear them.”

The machine at the University of Aberdeen is the most advanced in the north of Scotland and, as well as being used for vital research into conditions such as Alzheimer’s, broken-heart syndrome and many more, it is used to scan some of the more complex cases being treated on the NHS.

It recently underwent a major £1.2 million upgrade which has the benefits of of clearer imaging, more accurate diagnosis and a 30% faster operating speed.

Dr Gordon Waiter, a senior lecturer and Alzheimer’s imaging expert at the University of Aberdeen said: “The 3T scanner is the workhorse of our research output – it is constantly in use scanning patients and volunteers from the whole of the north of Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]