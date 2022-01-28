Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Coronavirus claims lives of 16 more Scots, Government statistics show

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 2:23 pm
A further 16 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A further 16 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,258 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,291.

There were 1,302 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 17 on the day before, with 32 in intensive care, up two.

In addition on Thursday, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

The new cases include those identified using either a first Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positive test.

Some 2,972 tested positive only through a PCR test, 106 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD test, while 4.180 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

So far 4,409,367 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,119,889 have received their second dose, and 3,279,961 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal