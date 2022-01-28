SP Energy Networks issues safety advice ahead of Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SP Energy Networks has issued safety advice around potential power cuts as Scotland braces for Storm Malik.

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place for this weekend as gusts of up to 80mph are due to hit the country.

The yellow warnings cover all of Scotland and much of northern England, while the amber warning is in place for eastern Scotland on Saturday.

SP Energy Networks, the company responsible for electricity transmission in central and southern Scotland, said traffic delays should be expected and this might cause delays for its engineers.

Power supplies and mobile phone coverage may also be affected, it said.

📢 Weather alert – high windsHigh winds are forecast for parts of the UK this weekend (Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January). Power cuts are rare but extreme weather can impact parts of the electricity network, so it's always a good idea to be prepared. pic.twitter.com/Uw9nmACgUV — SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) January 28, 2022

The company said customers should keep a battery or wind-up torch to hand and keep mobile phones fully charged.

People should also beware of fallen power lines, it said.

Craig Arthur, SP distribution director, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and it’s important our customers in Scotland are fully prepared, just in case.

“Our teams of engineers are on hand 24/7 and will come out to your area as quickly as possible in the event of power outages, so the sooner we know about a power cut, the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored.

“You can report any power outages to us by calling the national emergency helpline on 105 – please don’t assume we already know about it.”

Conditions will be particularly bad in the east of Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth also urged Scots to check Traffic Scotland travel advice before they set off on journeys.

She said: “The Met Office is warning us that Storm Malik will bring strong winds across Scotland this weekend.

“The east of the country, in particular, is going see some difficult conditions, with winds reaching speeds of up to 75mph in some areas.

“There is the potential for disruption on the roads, especially on bridges, so I’m urging people to plan their journey before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.

“Motorists should check the Traffic Scotland service to make sure their route is available.

“The Traffic Scotland mobile website – my.trafficscotland.org – lets people get the latest information on the move and Traffic Scotland Twitter page is updated regularly.

“You can also find details of ‘wind-based’ closures for the bridges on the trunk road network, allowing you to plan ahead accordingly.”