Car and van crash after 'trolley dropped onto carriageway'

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 8:49 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (David Cheskin/PA)
A car and a van were badly damaged after a shopping trolley was dropped onto the carriageway of the A9 from a bridge above, police have said.

Both vehicles suffered “significant damage” during the incident, which took place at around 11pm on January 21.

The trolley is thought to have been dropped from the A85 Crieff Road bridge near Perth, hitting both vehicles.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Constable Jack Stirling said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this reckless and dangerous act.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the A85 around 11pm on Friday, 21 January, who has any information or dash cam footage which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3883 of January 21.

