Six casualties after fire breaks out at house in Wishaw By Press Association January 28, 2022, 10:31 pm (Jane Barlow/PA) Six casualties have been reported after a fire broke out at a house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire. The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm on Friday, with emergency services closing off Stewarton Street as they responded. Locals shared videos of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles at the scene of the fire on social media. Fire crews remained at the scene later in the evening. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 7.26pm. She said: "Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a two-storey property. "Six casualties were passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service and crews remain at the scene."