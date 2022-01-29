Lorry driver dies after motorway crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lorry driver has died after his vehicle crossed the central reservation of a motorway and struck a car.

The 32-year-old was travelling north on the M74 when the collision occurred between junction 10 and 11 in Lanarkshire at around 7.50am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

❗️NEW⌚️08:08#M74 The #M74 is⛔️CLOSED⛔️in both directions due to an RTC between J10 – J11. Traffic is extremely busy in the area so do avoid if at all possible!@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/rYJJoeTlUk — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 29, 2022

The driver of the car – a black Land Rover Discovery – was uninjured but police said he was “badly shaken”.

Police have asked any drivers in the area who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

The motorway has been closed while investigations are carried out.