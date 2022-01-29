13-year-old robbed of iPhone at knifepoint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 13-year-old has been robbed at knifepoint in Coatbridge.

The boy was threatened by two teenagers at around 5pm on Friday.

The incident took place on Bank Street in the town, with one of the two brandishing a knife before stealing the victim’s iPhone.

He was left shaken but not hurt, police said.

“The victim was walking in the area known locally as the ‘basin’ when the incident happened,” said Detective Constable Shemain Murphy.

“One of the boys is described as being 14 or 15 years old, 5ft 9”, of slim build, with dark hair, wearing a black jacket and jogging bottoms.

“The second boy is described as being 15 or 16 years old, 5ft 10”, of slim build, wearing a grey zipper hooded top, a black body warmer and white jogging bottoms.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2157 of 28 January, 2022.”