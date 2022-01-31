Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fewer than 6,000 daily Covid cases reported for the first time this year

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 3:27 pm
Scotland recorded 5,887 new cases of coronavirus – the lowest daily total so far in 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland recorded 5,887 new cases of coronavirus – the lowest daily total so far in 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland has reported fewer than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus in a day for the first time this year.

The latest figures showed that 5,887 people had tested positive for the virus using either a PCR test or on a lateral flow device.

This included 1,506 people who tested positive on a PCR test only, while 43 people tested positive on a PCR which they took after a lateral flow test.

The remaining 4,338 positive cases were in people who carried out a lateral flow test only.

Daily statistics published by the Scottish Government also showed no further deaths that were linked to Covid-19  were recorded – although Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.

This means the total of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus remains at 10,311.

The latest figures also showed that 1,206 people were in hospital on Sunday with with recently confirmed Covid-19 – a drop of 85 from the previous day’s total of 1,291.

There were 33 people in intensive care – up one from the previous day.

The figures also confirmed that 4,411,649 people in Scotland have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,127,051 having had two doses, and 3,295,501 have had a third dose or booster jag

