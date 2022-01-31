Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Family ‘devastated’ over death of 77-year-old pedestrian after crash

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 10:21 pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
The family of a pedestrian who died following a crash have said they are “shocked and devastated” at her death.

Lily Cowie, 77, from Peterhead, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision in the town at around 1.05pm on Friday afternoon but died on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in James Street which involved a silver Hyundai car.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the 77-year-old’s family said: “We are all shocked and devastated at the outcome of this tragic incident but would like to extend our thanks to everyone who helped at the scene, the paramedics, air ambulance and medical and nursing teams at A&E and ICU.

“Your care and compassion was much appreciated.”

Anyone with information about the crash in the Aberdeenshire town is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1494 of January 28, 2022.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Lily at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, anyone who was in the James Street area around that time or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far.”

