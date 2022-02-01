Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Booster appointments sent to 18-59s who have not yet had their jab

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 2:47 am
People are being urged to have their booster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scheduled appointments are being sent to hundreds of thousands of people who have not yet had their booster jab.

Latest figures show that 83.5% of eligible adults in Scotland have now been fully vaccinated with primary doses and a booster.

From Tuesday, blue envelopes are being sent to the remainder in a “national mailshot” to encourage them to come forward for their jab.

Around 580,000 eligible adults aged 18-59 will be offered booster appointments from February 7 onwards.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said vaccination is the cornerstone of the battle against Covid-19 (Peter Summers/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged people to get their booster.

He said: “While the number of Omicron cases continues to decline and restrictions are being lifted, it remains crucial that people complete their vaccination course in order that this improvement can be sustained.

“We know that in people who have had two vaccinations, protection against the virus wanes after time.

“However, recently published Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data indicates that initial vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation of older people increases to around 90% two weeks after a booster dose.

“This is why it is so vital to get your booster so you can maximise the level of protection against serious illness.

“We urge those who haven’t yet received their booster to take up the invitations being sent out this week in the distinctive blue envelopes so that we can continue to build on the nation’s defences.

“Scotland has one of the highest uptake rates for vaccination anywhere in the world, and I hope this national mailshot will encourage the remaining adults to join the 83.5% of eligible Scots who have already received their booster or third dose.

“Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of our battle against Covid-19, the very high vaccination rates achieved so far have helped us considerably on our path back to normality.”

Adults can receive a booster 28 days after they tested positive or if it has been at least 12 weeks since their second dose.

The letters will contain details of how to rearrange any appointment which is not convenient.

