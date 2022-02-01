Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Improvement in A&E waiting times as 77% of patients seen within four hours

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:25 pm
Waiting times in Scotland’s A&E departments have improved (Danny Lawson/PA)
More than three quarters of patients attending accident and emergency were seen within four hours, the latest figures show.

A&E waiting time figures reveal that 77.7% of patients were admitted to hospital, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target time in the week ending January 23 – the highest proportion since the week of Christmas.

A total of 4,773 patients waited longer than four hours to be seen, including 966 who waited more than eight hours and 301 who were left waiting over 12 hours.

Monthly A&E figures, published by Public Health Scotland, show there were 110,934 patients who visited A&E during December, the lowest number since April.

Of those 75.7% were seen within the target time.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours, although this has not been met since July 2020.

