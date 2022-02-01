Man dies and woman seriously injured following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died and a woman is seriously injured following a two-car crash.

The collision, which involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza, happened on the A6091 in Melrose in the Borders at around 8.35am on Tuesday.

Police said the 30-year-old driver of the Seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Mini was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe her condition as serious.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red van who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us.

“Information can be passed through 101 quoting reference number 0603 of 1 February.”