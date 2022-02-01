Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Engineers in final push to reconnect last 4,800 customers after weekend storms

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:25 pm
High winds hit the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
High winds hit the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Almost 5,000 properties remain without electricity as engineers make a “final push” to reconnect those left without power following two storms that hit Scotland over the weekend.

More than 100,000 customers were left without power after Storm Corrie battered the country on Sunday, with wind speeds of more than 90mph recorded in places, the day after Storm Malik swept in on Saturday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 9.30pm on Tuesday power has been restored to 115,000 customers while 4,800 customers remain off supply.

It was expecting to restore power to the vast majority of customers on Tuesday, prioritising areas of the network where customers have been without power the longest, but said that small pockets of customers, mostly in rural Aberdeenshire, will be reconnected on Wednesday.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams have continued to make significant progress restoring power to customers impacted by Storms Malik and Corrie and all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts.

“Although the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the challenge, we have started our final push and aim to restore power to the vast majority of customers today.

“For the pockets of customers that will remain without supply into Wednesday, we are prioritising welfare and support, working closely with local resilience partners.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to encourage any customer concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

The main areas affected are rural Aberdeenshire and the Angus border, with some customers also off supply in Perthshire, the Highlands, Western Isles and the Moray Coast.

SSEN said its engineers, supported by 500 additional operational and support staff from across the UK and Ireland, made progress in “extremely difficult conditions” on Tuesday, including wind gusts of over 65mph on the north-east coast.

The company said it is working closely with local resilience partnerships to help co-ordinate the community response and provide support to those affected.

For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person and are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal